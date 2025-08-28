The New York Giants have finalized their 53-man roster, and the quarterback room has gotten the attention. Tommy DeVito was cut, making the Giants' quarterback room Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, and Jameis Winston. Even though Wilson is set to start the opening game, The Athletic's Dianna Russini says a rival GM thinks Dart, the rookie, should get the Week 1 start over Wilson.

“It's just the preseason, yes,” Russini said on the Scoop City podcast. “Can he handle the moments? Are they surprised by it? No, but they've been impressed by it,” she reported, speaking of rival general managers.

Russini then said, “I had a GM say this morning to me that's not New York, ‘Jaxson Dart should start Week 1.'”

Article Continues Below

Dart was exceptional in the preseason, with 372 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions on 47 pass attempts. The Giants traded back into the first round to take Dart after selecting defensive end Abdul Carter third overall. He is unquestionably the future of the organization, but he is not the present yet.

The Giants open the season with two divisional road games against the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. Their home opener is Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. After a Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the schedule softens up. That Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints could be the starting spot for Dart to get the momentum rolling.

Some fans want Dart to start immediately, but launching him into action against Super Bowl contenders may not be the best for his development. Brian Daboll has to show promise for the future to keep his job, and that all rests on Dart's shoulders. If he finds the right landing spot in the schedule, it could be a great season for New York. But if Dart struggles out of the gate, it could be a rough year for Daboll.

More New York Giants News
New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) reacts to a play against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
3 Giants bold predictions for 2025 NFL seasonSteve Silverman ·
Giants tight end Greg Dulcich (89) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Giants part ways with preseason TD leader in surprise moveYago Antunes ·
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) throws the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
3 best Tommy DeVito destinations after Giants cutDouglas Fritz ·
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) throws the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Giants make final Tommy DeVito decision on cutdown dayScotty White ·
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Giants WR Darius Slayton gives Russell Wilson ‘disgusting’ complimentBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Giants’ Brian Daboll keeps it brief on Tommy DeVito amid trade, cut rumorsJaren Kawada ·