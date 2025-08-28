The New York Giants have finalized their 53-man roster, and the quarterback room has gotten the attention. Tommy DeVito was cut, making the Giants' quarterback room Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, and Jameis Winston. Even though Wilson is set to start the opening game, The Athletic's Dianna Russini says a rival GM thinks Dart, the rookie, should get the Week 1 start over Wilson.

The Giants see Jaxson Dart the same way I do…according to @DMRussini He will be their starter, soon. There are different test points for a rookie QB, and he has flown by them

pic.twitter.com/awCfHSvb9e — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's just the preseason, yes,” Russini said on the Scoop City podcast. “Can he handle the moments? Are they surprised by it? No, but they've been impressed by it,” she reported, speaking of rival general managers.

Russini then said, “I had a GM say this morning to me that's not New York, ‘Jaxson Dart should start Week 1.'”

Article Continues Below

Dart was exceptional in the preseason, with 372 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions on 47 pass attempts. The Giants traded back into the first round to take Dart after selecting defensive end Abdul Carter third overall. He is unquestionably the future of the organization, but he is not the present yet.

The Giants open the season with two divisional road games against the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. Their home opener is Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. After a Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the schedule softens up. That Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints could be the starting spot for Dart to get the momentum rolling.

Some fans want Dart to start immediately, but launching him into action against Super Bowl contenders may not be the best for his development. Brian Daboll has to show promise for the future to keep his job, and that all rests on Dart's shoulders. If he finds the right landing spot in the schedule, it could be a great season for New York. But if Dart struggles out of the gate, it could be a rough year for Daboll.