New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, shared a memorable moment with tennis superstar Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open.

Wilson posted pictures of the trio on Instagram on Sunday, expressing his gratitude for Djokovic taking the time to meet them. The pictures show Djokovic signing a tennis ball for their son, Future, and posing for photos with the family. Wilson thanked Djokovic warmly, appreciating the opportunity to watch him train up close at the Open.

“NOVAK!!! Thanks for being the BEST! @djokernole We LOVED watching you train @USOpen up close! Future will remember this moment forever! Best Times Together! @Ciara”

The Wilson family was enjoying several matches during the US Open festivities, soaking up the electric atmosphere. Djokovic, meanwhile, is pushing for his 25th singles Grand Slam and fifth US Open title this year. He advanced smoothly through the early rounds with straight-set and four-set victories. He did the same when he faced Jan-Lennard Struff in the Round of 16. The Serbian now advances to the Quarter Final, where he takes on the last American man standing at the US Open, Taylor Fritz.

At 38 years old, Djokovic remains a major force on the tennis court, impressing fans with his skill and dedication. Meanwhile, Wilson is preparing for his first season with the Giants after signing a one-year deal for $10.5 million in March as a free agent. The 10-time Pro Bowler is ready to suit up and start at quarterback when New York opens its season against the Washington Commanders on September 7.

The encounter between Wilson’s family and Djokovic highlights the crossover appeal and mutual respect among athletes across different sports. As an aspiring athlete himself, moments like these are priceless for Future. He has met a number of different athletes from different sports thanks to his father.

For Wilson and Ciara, the moment will definitely stand out as a favorite memory from this US Open visit. Watching Djokovic train and getting a signed tennis ball for their son made the experience even more special.

Such moments remind fans how sports bring people and their worlds together, celebrating talent, determination, and shared joy beyond just game results.