The New York Giants are in a new era after replacing Brian Daboll with John Harbaugh as head coach. However, on Friday, the organization signed a safety in free agency who previously played under Daboll in New York.

Reports indicate that Jason Pinnock, who played for the San Francisco 49ers last season, is signing with the Giants, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The finances of the deal are currently unknown, but a familiar face returns to New York.

“Sources: The Giants are signing veteran DB Jason Pinnock. Pinnock, who was with the Giants from 2022–2024, is now back after spending last year with the 49ers. He has started 46 career games, including 37 with the Giants.”

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The 26-year-old safety served as a consistent starter for the Giants in two out of his four seasons with the franchise. He made appearances in 16 or more games in three consecutive campaigns, including 17 with the 49ers last season. He heads back to New York, where he will likely compete for a depth role.

Pinnock has been rather consistent anytime he takes the field. Throughout his five-year career, he has totaled 268 combined tackles (180 solo), 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions. Both of his career picks were recorded in the 2023-24 season with the Giants.

The veteran defensive back will be playing under Dennard Wilson's defense, as Wilson is the new defensive coordinator in New York. Next season should be interesting, as the Giants should have a solid front seven, while the secondary still needs some work. Perhaps Pinnock can help improve that area.