The New York Giants are busy on Friday, as the franchise has added some depth to its secondary. In the club's latest move, New York is adding a former Miami Dolphins safety to the roster.

Reports indicate that Elijah Campbell is signing a one-year deal with the Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Campbell, who is 30 years old, is a career backup who brings a ton of experience to the table.

“Former Dolphins free agent safety Elijah Campbell is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O'Dare,” Schefter wrote.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Campbell found his way to the XFL, where he played for the DC Defenders for two seasons. His performance in the XFL earned him a second opportunity in the NFL, as he played his first career games with the New York Jets in the 2020-21 campaign.

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Campbell ended up signing with the Dolphins in 2021 and remained with the organization for five seasons. Coming off the sideline as a rotational player, Campbell has appeared in 65 games (three starts) for Miami.

He will likely compete for a backup role in New York after signing with the Giants. With six years of NFL experience under his belt, Campbell has accumulated 45 combined tackles (29 solo), two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

This is the Giants' second safety signing on Friday. New York also added Jason Pinnock, who returns to the organization after playing for the San Francisco 49ers last season. New head coach John Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson are seemingly finalizing their secondary with some veteran signings.