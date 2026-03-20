It might take New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers some time to get used to Abdul Carter's new jersey number, and he had to let him know.

Carter and the Giants announced that the second-year edge rusher will wear number three on his jersey after using 51 during his rookie year.

Nabers commented on the joint post, saying, “U pic sum weird numbers bro,” with three laughing crying emojis. His comment has gone viral, garnering nearly 3,000 “likes.” Meanwhile, quarterback Jaxson Dart just “liked” the post.

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter's latest jersey number change

Article Continues Below

Carter's latest jersey change after he deliberated for a lot of the 2025 offseason on his number for his rookie year. He wore number 11 in college, and he wanted to don it in the pros.

However, the number is retired for legendary quarterback Phil Simms. There was some back and forth about Carter still using it, but the talks didn't come to fruition. He also was interested in Lawrence Taylor's iconic number 56. However, he ultimately opted to wear 51.

Now, he has a chance to make the number three iconic in its own way. The number coincides with the pick the Giants used to select him in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

In his rookie year, Carter played in all 17 games. He had 43 total tackles (25 solo, 18 assists) and four sacks. He also forced two fumbles.

Carter was a highly touted prospect coming out of Penn State. During his collegiate career, he was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Unanimous All-American in 2024. He also was two-time First-team All-Big Ten player (in 2023 and 2024) and Second-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

The Giants selected him with the third-overall pick in the NFL Draft. Carter was their first first-round pick in the draft. They then traded back into the draft to select Dart out of Ole Miss.