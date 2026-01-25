Leadership in East Rutherford is undergoing a radical transformation as John Harbaugh takes control, resulting in the departure of several long-standing figures within the organization. Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is among those not being retained, despite receiving widespread acclaim for his recent work with the unit.

This house-cleaning extends beyond the coaching staff to the front office, where veteran executive Kevin Abrams was let go after nearly three decades with the franchise. Harbaugh is moving in a distinct direction, keeping only a few familiar faces like Tim Kelly and Charlie Bullen while preparing to utilize the fifth overall pick to further bolster a roster that already features young stars like Malik Nabers and Abdul Carter.

A vital hire for the new staff involves bringing in Chris Horton as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, as reported by Tom Pelissero on X. This appointment reunites John Harbaugh with Horton, a former NFL defensive back who spent the previous eleven seasons as a key member of the coaching staff in Baltimore.

Although Mike Garafolo noted on X that Horton was originally blocked by the Ravens, the path to New York opened up following the hiring of Jesse Minter as the new head coach in Maryland. This addition brings a trusted confidant into the building to help implement Harbaugh’s specific philosophies and manage the critical specialized units that were a hallmark of his previous success.

After experiencing a rookie season hindered by hits and concussions, Dart is expected to benefit from Harbaugh’s seasoned approach to leadership and his familiarity with the pressures of a major market. Manning is optimistic that having a proven winner at the helm will instill the necessary belief in the team's young core to foster a winning culture and sustainable success moving forward.

The combination of Horton's deep familiarity with Harbaugh's systems and Manning's public endorsement of the new direction has created a palpable sense of excitement within the organization. As the front office continues to refine the roster, the priority stays on building a tough, dependable program that can handle the rigors of the NFL and meet the high expectations of the fanbase.