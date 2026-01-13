The Los Angeles Chargers are officially moving on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman after a playoff disaster against the New England Patriots. The Bolts only scored three points, and history has not been kind to Roman in the playoffs. The OC has been unable to elevate quarterback Justin Herbert in the playoffs, and the goal is to bring in a better offensive mind to get this team over the hump.

Offensive line coach Mike Devlin has also been fired from the Chargers, as they had the 32nd-ranked unit in the league all season long.

Jim Harbaugh had a tough decision to make. Harbaugh chose the team first over his unique relationship with Roman, who has been Harbaugh's OC at Stanford, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Chargers.

Greg Roman has been the OC for the last two seasons under Harbaugh. He has done a good job coaching a respectable offense during the regular season. In the playoffs, however, Roman has not put his players in a position to be successful. The numbers are terrible over the last two years, and even dating back to his time with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens as OC at the beginning of the former MVP's career.

Lamar Jackson & Justin Herbert’s stats in the playoffs with “Greg Roman” • 1-5 record • 55% cmp • 2 TD’s • 8 INT’s Completely wasting primes of generational talents because the Harbaugh’s stay stuck in their ways. pic.twitter.com/BrB6tIHTGD — Matt King (@yapmatt) January 12, 2026

Stay tuned for more information about the Chargers' future and coaching hires. DC Jesse Minter has received head coach interview requests for all eight teams that currently have an open head coaching position.