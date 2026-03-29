The Los Angeles Chargers are currently ranked at the very bottom of the league in ESPN's offseason rankings, despite the front office making several low-cost veteran signings. One notable addition to help them to get out of this is safety Tony Jefferson, who has re-signed with the team on a one-year, $2 million deal for his 12th NFL season.

Coming off a strong performance in the 2025 season, the 34-year-old Jefferson recorded a career-high four interceptions and allowed an impressive passer rating of 36.7 when targeted, solidifying his role as a key player in the secondary.

However, even with standout players like Jefferson, ESPN's analysis has placed the Chargers at No. 32 in their comprehensive offseason power rankings.

The report pointed out the team's disappointing lack of significant moves, especially given their substantial future cap space, and while the analysts praised the addition of explosive ball carrier Keaton Mitchell and noted that coordinator Mike McDaniel's creativity would create easy scoring opportunities, they criticized the overall roster construction.

They specifically highlighted the decision to sign Cole Strange instead of pursuing a high-impact guard, suggesting this move will continue to expose quarterback Justin Herbert to excessive hits, and they also warned that these cautious investments could lead to an early playoff exit if the team struggles in the trenches.

To address their weak interior offensive line, the Chargers recently announced the signing of former Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika.

An undrafted veteran with over 600 career snaps at left guard and nearly 400 at right guard, Awosika offers crucial versatility to the offensive line.

A fellow Buffalo alumnus, he joins star Khalil Mack on a roster that is relying heavily on depth and role players.

Whether these modest signings will be enough to improve upon their last-place offseason ranking will be a key storyline for Los Angeles in 2026.