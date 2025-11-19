The New York Giants have not had the 2025 season they hoped for. New York is 2-9 heading into Week 12 and head coach Brian Daboll has already been fired. Now the only hope of excitement for Giants fans is getting QB Jaxson Dart back on the field. Thankfully, the rookie quarterback could take an important step forward on Wednesday.

Dart will be in the Phase 4 non-contact portion of concussion protocol today, per Giants reporter Art Stapleton.

Since quarterback are always non-contact during practice, Dart could realistically practice with the first-team offense on Wednesday without any limitations.

Dart suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Bears, leaving the game early. He did not clear concussion protocol before Week 11, clearing the way for Jameis Winston to start for New York.

Practicing with the first-team offense would leave Dart more prepared to play on Sunday, assuming he actually does pass concussion protocol.

New York's only wins of the season have come with Dart under center. Hopefully he can return very soon and inject some life into the Giants' offense.

Giants want Jaxson Dart to make one adjustment to his playing style

The Giants are hopeful that Dart can make one big adjustment to his playing style.

Dart never shrinks against the pressure. In fact, sometimes he seeks out contact when scrambling for additional yardage. But ESPN's Adam Schefter explained that New York wants Dart to play smarter moving forward.

“During the same week in which the New York Giants made major changes, they also advocated to Jaxson Dart that he strongly consider making some of his own,” Schefter wrote for ESPN. “People both inside and outside the Giants organization spoke with Dart, who remains in concussion protocol, and urged the rookie quarterback to be more thoughtful and careful with when and how he runs.”

The Giants do not want Dart's career to end prematurely due to his reckless running style.

If Dart does play on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if he's taken that advice to heart.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 12 matchup against the Lions.