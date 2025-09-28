The New York Giants have gotten off to a shockingly hot start against the Los Angeles Chargers. Just moments after Jaxson Dart scored the game's first touchdown, Dexter Lawrence II nearly got into the end zone after snagging an interception right off of Justin Herbert.

Lawrence faced another double-team block, but managed to get both hands up to block Herbert's pass, which fell right into his chest for his first career interception. Lawrence took off with surprising speed down the left sideline, but Herbert was able to track him down just short of the goal line.

Had he scored, it would have been the first touchdown of Lawrence's decorated seven-year career.

Despite being set up right in front of the goal line, the Giants would be forced to settle for a field goal. The three points still gave them a two-possession lead, going up 10-0.

Statistically, Lawrence has gotten off to a slow start to his 2025 campaign. After racking up nine sacks through 12 games in 2024, he has yet to get home through three weeks. Opposing offenses have clearly taken note of his presence in the middle and routinely block him with double teams.

Giants up on Chargers early in Week 4

Dexter Lawrence's interception was one of a few big plays the Giants' defense made in Week 4. New York got off to an impressive all-around start to take a surprising double-digit lead early in the game.

The Giants entered Week 4 with a dismal 0-3 record and seemed destined for another lost season. However, the team announced that rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart would make his first start in the game, giving New York a new light for the week.

The Chargers entered Week 4 on an inverse trajectory after winning their first three games. Entering Week 4, Los Angeles has been arguably the best team in the league, backed by an efficient offense and an expertly coached defense.

Despite the teams' contrasting starts to the year, New York looked like the better team in the first half. The Giants held the Chargers without a touchdown until the final seconds of the first half. The Lawrence-led defensive front completely neutralized Los Angeles' run game, holding rookie tailback Omarion Hampton to just 14 rushing yards in the first half.

Herbert managed to hit Quentin Johnston for a 36-yard touchdown just before halftime, but the Giants still entered the break with a 13-10 lead.