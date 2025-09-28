The Jaxson Dart era is off to a good start. On his first full drive since being named the New York Giants' starting quarterback, Dart punched in his first career rushing touchdown in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On first-and-10 in the red zone, Dart took off on what appeared to be a designed quarterback draw. He took the ball right up the middle untouched for a 15-yard score.

JAXSON DART HAS ARRIVED EVERYONE 🎯 He takes it himself for the Giants TD, and the first of his career.pic.twitter.com/vqHASJ1kvp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dart engineered a near-perfect first drive, completing both of his pass attempts for 20 passing yards, while adding 28 rushing yards before reaching the end zone.

The Giants named Dart their starter shortly after their 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. Russell Wilson ended that game with just 160 passing yards and was highly criticized for his prime-time performance.

As excited as some fans were by the announcement, others were concerned with Dart making his debut against a red-hot Chargers defense. So far, the rookie has fared well against Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter's elite unit.

Article Continues Below

Jaxson Dart begins Giants career with high expectations

Although Dart was the second quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft — 24 picks after Cam Ward, who went first overall — he entered the season as arguably the most-hyped player of the class. Ward began his career with the prestige of being the No. 1 pick, but Dart landed in the bigger market.

Shortly after the Giants confirmed that Dart would start, an old Brian Daboll clip resurfaced on social media. The video was filmed as the coach called Dart as the team selected him in the draft and ended with him telling his rookie, “I'm banking on you.”

While it is no secret that Daboll's job likely depends on how well Dart fares in 2025, the Ole Miss alum has embraced the challenge. In response to Daboll's honest message, Dart simply thanked him and called his new coach a “smart man.”