In the wake of the New York Giants hiring John Harbaugh as their next head coach, some are predicting they will make the playoffs, including Up & Adams host Kay Adams.

During the latest episode of Up & Adams, she explained why she thinks Harbaugh could lead the Giants back to the playoffs.

“He's the guy,” Adams said of Harbaugh. “He's tenured, he's mature; he's got it. This isn't the situation [Brian] Daboll inherited in 2022, [where you had] Daniel [Jones] approaching the end of his rookie deal, Saquon [Barkley], like, that was going on there. You have [a] foundational quarterback. You've star pieces around here — [Malik] Nabers, star, coming back [from injury], Abdul Carter, star, Brian Burns — the season he had — star.”

a very January 15th take but I'm excited lol https://t.co/rV3IuuL9O6 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 15, 2026

Now, it is contingent on Joe Schoen hitting on his draft picks. Adams “hopes” Schoen is the general manager who gets to mold Harbaugh's roster, but either way, she's “all in” on the Giants in 2026.

Adams doubled down on her comments on X, formerly Twitter. Responding to a clip of her prediction, Adams said, “A very January 15th take but I'm excited lol.”

Will John Harbaugh lead the Giants to the playoffs?

Harbaugh hopes to replicate the success of his first year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. In his first year as the Ravens' head coach, Harbaugh led the team to the AFC Championship, where they would lose to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Still, he accomplished that with a rookie Joe Flacco under center.

He will now inherit a roster full of talent, like Adams pointed out. Jaxson Dart scored 24 touchdowns in 2025, and he showed himself to be a dual-threat quarterback. Cam Skattebo made a name for himself shortly before suffering a season-ending injury as well.

It won't be easy, as the Giants still have the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders in their division. Harbaugh is used to this kind of competitive division, having coached in the AFC North for 18 years.