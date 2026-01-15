The New York Giants moved first as John Harbaugh accepted their offer, with a contract that is expected to push close to $100 million after his long run with the Baltimore Ravens came to an end. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York is finalizing a five-year deal that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

The #Giants will spend the morning finalizing a 5-year deal with former #Ravens coach John Harbaugh, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches. But Harbaugh has accepted the job, as the first opening is filled. pic.twitter.com/AG8s3tpPyz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2026

Soon after that, NFL insider Jordan Schultz added that the total value is projected to near nine figures. As a result, Harbaugh didn’t make the league wait.

Sources: The #Giants’ deal for John Harbaugh is expected to be for 5 years, with a total value that nears $100M. He will be one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches — like he was in Baltimore. https://t.co/STHSPF6Hl7 pic.twitter.com/qDGP22sdoz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 15, 2026

In turn, this move ends a chaotic offseason search. The Giants were one of many teams hunting for a head coach after firing Brian Daboll following a brutal 4–13 season in 2025. Along the way, Harbaugh had generated strong interest across the league. He was even expected to meet with the Tennessee Titans. Instead, he chose the Giants.

Meanwhile, the Giants roster helped sell it. Jaxson Dart showed promise as a rookie. Malik Nabers already looks like a true No. 1. Andrew Thomas anchors the left side. Abdul Carter leads a fast, physical defensive front. Together, that core gives Harbaugh something real to build.

Why this five-year commitment with the Giants changes everything

The five-year contract gives the Giants room for John Harbaugh to install his system and demand accountability. That belief is not blind. His resume supports the bet. With the Ravens, Harbaugh posted a 180–113 regular-season record. In the playoffs, he went 13–11. Along the way, that run included a Super Bowl XLVII title. Even in 2025, the Ravens went 8–9 and missed the postseason by one game before moving on.

Now, the Giants step in with a contract that places him among the NFL’s elite earners. As a result, the message is clear. This franchise wants leadership. It wants toughness. It wants relevance. Under the stadium lights, that demand will be loud. The rebuild now has a face. The future now has a voice. So how fast can this new era turn belief into wins?