The New York Giants are preparing to face the Denver Broncos in Week 7 as the good vibes continue to roll in the Big Apple. After winning two out of the last three, the G Men will try to keep the Ws coming, although they'll have to do it without several key players and even a coach, as the Giants' injury list grows.

“Giants who won’t travel to Denver: WR Darius Slayton, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Swayze Bozeman, DL Chauncey Golston, C John Michael Schmitz Jr. and OL coach Carmen Bricillo, who will be replaced by assistant OL coach James Ferentz on the sideline.,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday.

Despite missing several key players on both sides of the ball, the Giants will go into their Week 7 matchup with confidence thanks to a trio of rookies leading the way.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo, and defensive end Abdul Carter are taking the league by storm after settling into the Giants' starting lineup over the last few weeks.

In the Giants' two wins, Dart is 30-of-55 for 306 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Skattebo has 82 carries for 338 yards and five touchdowns on the season, while Carter has eight QB hits in six games. While these three are powering the G Men to a solid middle of the season, they face a tough test in the Broncos on Sunday.

Denver started 1-3 on the season after dropping its Weeks 2 and 3 games to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. Since then, though, they've looked good, winning three straight against the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Jets.

Coming into Week 7, the Broncos haven't exactly faced the cream of the crop in those past three matchups. Now, with the Giants coming to town, they get one of their biggest tests of the season thus far. Both these teams are locked in tight division races this season, so coming out on top Sunday is crucial.