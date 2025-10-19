The New York Giants are preparing for a huge Week 7 game. New York takes on Denver after embarrassing Philadelphia in Week 6. One Giants players did not give into the Broncos' trash talking ahead of Sunday's important matchup.

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter sent a firm response to trash talk from one Broncos player ahead of Week 7.

“We believe in our guys,” Carter said on Friday per Giants beat writer Pat Leonard. “Really nothing, don't want to put too much into it but we're ready for Sunday. We're gonna settle everything on the field.”

Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper started the trash talk by seemingly dismissing Giants QB Jaxson Dart.

“[Dart is] a young guy, he’s feelin’ himself a little bit. He’s out there running around. He’s got the chain on, he’s dancing,” Cooper told local reporters on Thursday. “I feel like everybody needs something, you know.”

Carter said that “he wasn't surprised” by Cooper's comments and claimed that they do not really matter.

“We're gonna settle everything on Sunday, it doesn't really matter no more,” Carter concluded.

Carter is questionable with a hamstring injury and should be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Jaxson Dart wants Giants to “win at all costs” in Week 7

Dart is not shy about talking about the significance of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The rookie quarterback declared that he wants New York to “win at all costs” in Week 7.

“I think the vibe is just we're trying to set a standard in the locker room, we're trying to play tough, we're trying to win at all costs,” Dart said. “The guys are coming to work with the right mindset.”

Dart seems to understand that winning games has been a crucial factor in improving the energy around the Giants.

“Winning helps. It definitely puts more smiles on people's faces,” Dart said. “But at the same time, as players, this is what we come to work every day to do. So, we can't treat it as something that's surprising or out of the ordinary. We work our tails off to be able to go and win games. If we slouch at all in this league, you're going to get beat. So, we're just trying to prepare the right way and just keep the main thing the main thing.”

It will be fascinating to see how the Giants perform against the Broncos in Week 7.

Giants at Broncos kicks off at 4:05PM ET on Sunday.