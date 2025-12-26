Brian Schottenheimer broke down why it is important for the Dallas Cowboys to beat the New York Giants in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season.

Schottenheimer is nearing the end of his first year as the Cowboys' head coach. Unfortunately for him, it won't involve the playoffs as Dallas won't have enough wins to put themselves in the postseason race.

The Cowboys took down the Washington Commanders 30-23 in Week 17, showing that the team continues to keep attempting to win games. Schottenheimer reflected on the win after the game, via DLLS Cowboys. As the end of the regular season is near, the coach didn't hold back on wanting to finish the campaign on a strong note.

“Again, we want to win. We play to win. 8-8-1, we do the math, sounds way better than the alternative. But again, the other thing is right now, we did, what? 4-1 in the division? It's a pretty good division. Historically, it's been one of the best in football. You can see how physical the games are just by watching today's game,” Schottenheimer said.

How Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys performed vs. Commanders

Even if the playoffs are no longer on the table, Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys aren't ready to end the season yet.

Their win over the Commanders is a solid example. Dallas dominated the hosts 24-10 in the first half, getting multiple touchdown scores. Even as Washington fought back in the second half, it wasn't enough to pull off a rally and stun Dallas.

Dak Prescott delivered a solid performance leading the offense as he continues to progress through the campaign. He completed 19 passes out of 37 attempts for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Malik Davis enjoyed a strong day in the run game, racking up 20 carries for 103 yards. Javonte Williams followed with 13 rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Three players made four or more catches in the receiving game. CeeDee Lamb led with five receptions for 46 yards, George Pickens came next with four catches for 78 yards, while Jalen Tolbert had four receptions for 31 yards. Meanwhile, KaVontae Turpin and Jake Ferguson caught touchdown passes for 86 yards and six yards respectively.

Dallas improved to a 7-8-1 record on the season, holding the second spot in the NFC East Division standings. They are firmly above the Commanders and Giants while being under the Philadelphia Eagles. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 10th place. They are above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons while trailing the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys will look forward to their regular-season finale, being on the road. They face the Giants on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.