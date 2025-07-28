2025 will be a pivotal season for the New York Giants. The tandem of GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll could be in their final season together. The quarterback room has been almost entirely remade. Wide receiver Malik Nabers will undoubtedly look to top an excellent rookie seasons. Meanwhile, fourth round pick Cam Skattebo could be poised to take the number one running back spot. During Monday's training camp session, Skattebo took reps with the starting offense according to Giants beat reporter Patricia Traina on X (formerly Twitter).

“Skattebo getting reps today with the 1s,” posted Traina on the social media platform Monday.

Following tailback Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s breakout season, there has been a renewed focus on the ground game. The trio of new quarterbacks brought in this offseason (rookie Jaxson Dart plus veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston) would all have a better chance of success with a strong ground game. If Skattebo can live up to the display he put on last year with Arizona State, then he could definitely team up with Tracy Jr. to provide that strong ground game. Will the Giants' fortunes in the rushing game improve in 2025?

Giants could have strong backfield with Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr.

That is certainly the hope of Schoen and Daboll. If the ground game does show a marked improvement with the addition of Skattebo, then it's only good news for the franchise. Even if Schoen and/or Daboll lose their jobs after the season, a strong rookie season from the former Arizona State Sun Devil would be a great boon to the franchise. Add that to the hopeful continued growth from Tracy Jr., then New York could have a couple more core offensive players.

Whatever happens, it's clear that Schoen and Daboll are trying to give the offense as much talent as possible. If Skattebo and Tracy Jr. can thrive, then it's likely the Giants' attack will do the same. With Wilson likely starting and Nabers in the passing game, pieces are in place. Now it's time to get the execution right. As training camp gives way to preseason and more, the focus on an enhanced New York offense will only grow in intensity.