The New York Giants are returning some of their depth at tight end in Chris Manhertz.

The Giants will sign Manhertz on a one-year contract, bringing him back for the 2025 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Veteran TE Chris Manhertz reached agreement on a one-year deal to return to the New York Giants, per his agent @seanstellato. This will be Manhertz’s 11th NFL season,” Schefter reported.

Manhertz has been with the Giants since 2024, having signed a one-year deal in the last offseason.

What's next for Giants after roster move

Even though Chris Manhertz did not appear in the 2024 season, he does provide insurance to the Giants' depth at tight end. This would help their case as they figure out their situation at the quarterback spot.

Manhertz played for five teams throughout his NFL career, including the Giants. He represented the Carolina Panthers the longest, donning their jersey from 2016 to 2020. In 120 career appearances, he made 26 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

2023 was the last season he appeared in, playing for the Denver Broncos. Manhertz played in 16 games that includes four starts. He made two catches for 16 yards.

He played behind the likes of Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger, showcasing the battle for starting reps at tight end. They will look to make a bigger impact in an offense that averaged 16.1 points per game, the second lowest in the league.

The Giants will also look to bounce back from a 2024 season where they went 3-14. It has been two years since their playoff run to the NFC Divisional Round in 2023.