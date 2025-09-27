After starting 0-3, it's clear that the New York Giants need a spark. Head coach Brian Daboll might have played the biggest card he currently has, installing first-round pick Jaxson Dart as the team's new starting quarterback. This is after two disappointing performances from veteran Russell Wilson, who was benched for the rookie. Another change could be equally as important. According to SleeperNFL on X, formerly Twitter, the Giants have ruled out veteran kicker Graham Gano for Sunday's matchup, so Younghoe Koo will make his New York debut.

Koo was released by the Atlanta Falcons following the team's 23-20 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran kicker missed a game-winning field goal attempt as time expired. Once that happened, the Falcons cut Koo. It wasn't too long before the Giants snapped him up on their practice squad. Now, the former Falcon will have a chance to start again at MetLife Stadium. Can Dart and Koo help New York upset the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday?

Can a change at quarterback, kicker jump-start Giants' 2025 season?

Before his release, Koo was considered to be one of the best kickers in the NFL. Over the last six seasons in Atlanta, Koo had developed a cult-like following in the city. Fans would loudly chant “KOOOOOO” whenever the kicker took the field. However, 2024 was his worst season since taking over the starting job. He made only 73.5 percent of his kicks and dealt with an injury as well. Once the ex-Falcon missed the potential game-winner against the Buccaneers, it felt like it was only a matter of time until Atlanta made a change.

Gano has been the Giants' kicker since 2020, although he's dealt with injuries in each of the last two seasons. The 38-year-old also kicked for the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers earlier in his career. If Koo can prove that last year's struggles are behind him, he could be Gano's permanent replacement. If the 31-year-old can get New York fans to also chant “KOOOOO” this season, then it's likely that Dart and the G-Men offense have put him in position plenty of times to succeed.