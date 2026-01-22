The John Harbaugh era for the New York Giants is off and running. Yet the former Baltimore Ravens head coach took one more dig at longtime rival the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harbaugh and the Giants made one lowkey NFL Free Agency move on a past Steelers weapon, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team helped reveal Thursday. One that involves a past day two NFL Draft selection Pittsburgh made.

The #Giants have signed former #Steelers third-round DE DeMarvin Leal to a futures contract. pic.twitter.com/7ZsFCtPljs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2026

The 25-year-old arrived to the Steel City in the 2022 draft out of Texas A&M. He played in 32 total games for the now former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and started in six contests total. He even delivered three pass deflections as a rotational defender along the line.

Leal piled 35 total tackles with 21 solo stops and three tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He figures to add some beef and depth along the interior of the Giants' defensive line.

John Harbaugh reveals part of Giants hire that excites him

Harbaugh shared the part of his incoming job that excites him: Coaching second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“Well, first of all, I think he's really good,” Harbaugh noted to reporters. “I mean, that excites me the most is how good he is. But past that, what excites me is who he is and what he's about. He's about football. He loves it. He loves everything about it. And he got me fired up. I was the same way.”

Harbaugh even added: “I was ready to run through a brick wall after I talked to him. So let's all be like that, man. It's like my dad says, an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Let's all be like that and see what we can build.”

Harbaugh won with Lamar Jackson behind center. Plus claimed a Vince Lombardi Trophy with Joe Flacco leading his offense. Harbaugh will now aim to re-galvanize a fan base yearning to see newfound championships.