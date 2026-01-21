After weeks of anticipation and some minor concerns about an extended negotiation process, John Harbaugh was officially announced as the new head coach of the New York Giants on Tuesday in a massive celebration in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Harbaugh shook a few hands, took a few pictures, and ultimately sat down for an interview with the NFL Network, where Mike Garafolo asked the former Baltimore Ravens leader about his new franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart, who turned in some very good performances in 2025 as a rookie. While Harbaugh has only spent a little time with Dart, he is already incredibly impressed with his boundless enthusiasm.

“Well, first of all, I think he's really good,” Harbaugh noted. “I mean, that excites me the most is how good he is. But past that, what excites me is who he is and what he's about. He's about football. He loves it. He loves everything about it. And he got me fired up. I was the same way. I was ready to run through a brick wall after I talked to him. So let's all be like that, man. It's like my dad says, an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Let's all be like that and see what we can build.”

Though he's only appeared in 14 games with 12 starts for the Giants after being selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dart near-instantly captured the hearts and imaginations of New York fans. With a Super Bowl-winning head coach like Harbaugh now in place, who knows, maybe the Giants will finally get over the hump and return to their own championship-winning ways in the not-too-distant future.