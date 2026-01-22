Recently, the New York Giants introduced John Harbaugh as their next head coach, looking to finally build a contender after years of losing football. On Thursday, Harbaugh made a notable move regarding the team's training staff.

“While long-time head athletics trainer Ronnie Barnes will still oversee the department, expect a new head athletics trainer (almost certainly with Ravens ties) and a restructured staff,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Now, more information is coming out on just how important Barnes is to the Giants organization.

“Let's be very clear on who Ronnie Barnes is. John Mara called him ‘the most important guy in the building' & ‘untouchable.' He was a trailblazer as an NFL trainer & beloved by generations of players. The fact that Harbaugh is able to make these changes shows ownership is serious,” reported BigBlueVCR on X.

Mike Garafolo also pointed out that former Giants owner Wellington Mara referred to Barnes as his “12th child,” according to a eulogy delivered by John Mara.

Garafolo also clarified that Barnes “will still oversee the team’s medical services. The only change expected in the training room will be hiring a new head trainer under Ronnie.”

Still, the fact that Harbaugh was able to make any change involving a figure as beloved as Barnes in the Giants locker room shows that the team's ownership is fully committed to handing over the keys of the organization to the former Baltimore Ravens head coach.

Harbaugh spent the last 18 years in the DMV, winning a Super Bowl there in 2013, one year after the Giants' last championship victory, and he will hope to instill a similar culture of success with his new team sooner rather than later.

Clearly, he has wasted no time in implementing some changes right away with the Giants.