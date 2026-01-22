A franchise reset is underway for the New York Giants under new head coach John Harbaugh, and one of the organization's most respected figures has already become an early casualty of the new era. Longtime executive Kevin Abrams, who spent 27 seasons with the franchise, was let go on Wednesday.

Abrams joined the Giants in 1999 as a salary cap analyst after working with the NFL Management Council. He was hired by then-general manager Ernie Accorsi and promoted to assistant general manager in 2002, a role he held for 20 years. During that span, Abrams worked under multiple general managers, including Jerry Reese and Dave Gettleman, and was an influential figure in the front office during New York's two Super Bowl championships.

In 2017, Abrams served as interim general manager following the in-season firing of Reese. When Joe Schoen was hired as general manager in 2022 and brought Brandon Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles to serve as assistant GM, Abrams moved into a new position as senior vice president of football operations and strategy. In that role, he oversaw strategic planning tied to football operations, data, and innovation, managed the salary cap, negotiated player contracts, ensured compliance with the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, and worked closely with college scouting and pro personnel departments.

Abrams is 54 and spent his entire NFL career with the Big Blue. His exit comes one day after Harbaugh was officially introduced as the Giants' 21st head coach. The decision was reportedly part of organizational restructuring.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh held meetings with assistants under contract. Schoen notified those not in the new plans that they were free to look elsewhere without a face-to-face meeting, according to the New York Post. Those departures include most of the defensive staff and special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial. Defensive line coach Andre Patterson, inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu, secondary coach and pass game coordinator Marquand Manuel, and cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris were among those not retained.

Currently, Harbaugh is the only coach shown on the team's official website. Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, who served as interim defensive coordinator for the final five games of last season, is the only defensive assistant with a potential path to remain, thanks to his prior working relationship with Schoen.

This all points to a change in how power and authority are distributed within the Giants organization. Harbaugh is the first head coach in franchise history to report directly to co-owner John Mara rather than to the general manager. Although Harbaugh publicly downplayed having increased authority, both organizational statements and personnel moves indicate he will have final say on football matters, making him the central decision-maker.