Speaking to reporters at the 2025 NFL Combine, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen only furthered the growing Matthew Stafford trade rumors. While he did not directly confirm or deny his interest, Schoen's wording caused some to read between the lines.

Specifically, Schoen saying he would pursue the “best player available” potentially alluded to his interest in Stafford, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Duggan, who covers the Giants, said Schoen's phrasing made him “more convinced” that New York is working on an offer for the Los Angeles Rams veteran behind the scenes.

“Joe Schoen wouldn't touch any Matthew Stafford questions directly, but I came away more convinced it's firmly on the table,” Duggan tweeted. “‘We're going to look for the best player available that can help us win games in '25' was the quote that drove it home for me.”

Schoen made several other key comments regarding the Giants' quarterback situation that raised eyebrows. He noted that even if the Giants take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they still want to add another veteran to the group, per NFL Network's Mike Garofolo. New York is widely expected to select a quarterback in April, with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders the early favorite.

Stafford, 37, is notably past his physical prime but still led the Rams to an NFC West title in 2024. In his 16th season, he threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games.

Joe Schoen bluntly addresses Giants' recent QB situation

With the Giants' quarterback situation being the team's biggest question mark, Schoen spent most of his time discussing those options. He definitively stated that he demands more out of the position than Daniel Jones gave him over the past two years.

In 2024, the Giants pulled the plug on Jones after a 2-8 start in their first 10 games. They subsequently turned the offense over to former fan favorite Tommy DeVito, who quickly flamed out. Former second-round pick Drew Lock closed the year as the de facto starter, with career journeyman Tim Boyle even getting into the mix. All in all, New York ended with a measly 3-14 record, marking one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

With Jones' contract no longer on their books, the Giants have considerable cap space to seek a quarterback replacement in the offseason. However, given the dry free agency market and relatively thin rookie class, they are forced to get creative to please an increasingly frustrated fan base.