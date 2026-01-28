Almost the entire NFL community was shocked when Bill Belichick did not become a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Players and coaches came out of the woodwork, lashing out at voters for not selecting Belichick. Another legendary NFL figure also did not make the cut during this year's selection process.

Eli Manning joined Belichick in being snubbed for Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration this year, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan and Ian O'Connor.

“Eli Manning will have to wait at least another year for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to multiple league sources,” Duggan and O'Connor wrote on Wednesday. “The former New York Giants quarterback did not make the cut after being one of the 15 modern-era finalists for the second consecutive year.”

Manning is a uniquely difficult player to pin down when it comes to Hall of Fame discussion.

Eli is one of six player to ever win multiple Super Bowl MVPs. All three Hall of Fame-eligible players in that category (which includes Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, and Bart Starr) were all first-ballot inductees. The other two players, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, will almost certainly be first-ballot inductees too.

But Manning is a different case.

The legendary Giants quarterback ranks 11th in NFL history in both career passing yards and career passing touchdowns. He was seventh in both categories when he retired and has slipped further down the list ever since.

Of course, Manning's two Super Bowl victories are the best part of his resume. But his critics claim that Manning was never viewed as a top quarterback at any point during his career. There are a few statistics that back up that argument.

Manning has a .500 record during the regular season throughout his career at 117-117-1. That does not scream elite quarterback to most voters.

Manning also only made the Pro Bowl four times during his 16-year career.

Ultimately, Eli does seem bound for Canton at some point in the future based on his Super Bowls and family name alone. But how long he has to wait is still an open question.