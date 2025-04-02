Even with the New York Giants hoping to land Cam Ward, it's likely not a possibility. As Ward is rumored to be the No. 1 pick, the Giants currently have the third overall pick.

They could land Shedeur Sanders, but the franchise feels that with some love, they'll be able to get him. As a result, the organization had plenty of insight from former defensive coordinators and head coaches.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported more on what makes others love Ward as much as they do.

“He really hated to lose — like, just can’t stand to lose — and he’s tough,” the Pac-12 DC said. “I loved that about him.”

Having a winner-take-all mentality is huge for the NFL. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes almost hate losing more than they love winning. That says a ton, considering how many Super Bowls those two have fun.

Either way, the fire from Ward comes from a particular spot. He was in junior college and was a zero-star recruit. Then, he joined Washington State and made some serious noise.

Finally, in his final collegiate year, he transferred to Miami (FL). He was arguably the best quarterback in the country. Had it not been for Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty, Ward could've walked away with the Heisman Trophy.

Cam Ward has plenty of praise for Giants to hear

More praise continued to come in. Even though New York doesn't have the No. 1 pick, there might be a way to get there. However, the Tennessee Titans would like a godfather offer from the Giants for Ward.

Regardless, one ACC head coach sees potential oozing out of the former Miami football quarterback.

“His good is really, really good,” one longtime ACC head coach said. “But he is really loose with the ball — as a runner when he scrambles, that ball is out there, and he takes a lot of chances throwing it.

“A lot of balls he threw were interceptions that were dropped. But athletically, he’s everything you want. He’s got all the arm talent. He’s elusive, but he freelances so much. He is so high-risk, high-reward. I think it’d be scary passing on him because of what he could be.”

There is a good amount of risk for Ward, compared to someone like Sanders. Although the ceiling is higher, there is less of a floor. Considering that these coaches and coordinators talked about his demeanor, that is impressive.

Improving football skills are one thing. However, to have the mental side of the game figured out is another. No matter where Ward ends up, it's likely that he'll try to bring that winning culture with him.