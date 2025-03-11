The New York Giants have a number of issues that need to be addressed this offseason. After going 3-14 in 2024, the team has turned to free agency to improve a roster that underperformed on both sides of the ball. While the Giants are expected to pursue Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson to fill the void at quarterback, the team has made another addition to the defense.

New York landed former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston on a three-year, $19.5 million deal, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X.

The Cowboys selected Golston in the third round of the 2021 draft. He provided Dallas depth on the defensive line, with the ability to play tackle and defensive end. Golston had a career year in 2024, getting in 13 starts and playing all 17 games. He had 56 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and five passes defended. He even blocked a kick for good measure.

The Giants add defensive depth with Chauncey Golston

The Giants are looking to upgrade and add depth to a defense that ranked 24th overall last season, allowing 346.8 total yards per game. In addition to Golston, New York signed former New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo to a three-year, $54 million contract. The Giants also added veteran defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris on a two-year, $10 million deal.

The Cowboys created cap space by restructuring contracts this offseason and the team now has more than $50 million to spend. However, owner Jerry Jones has said that Dallas isn’t using free agency to “fill voids” on the team.

The Cowboys did bring back defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa on an $80 million deal and the team is still attempting to work out an extension with Micah Parsons. The star pass rusher is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract.

The Giants have nearly $45 million in cap space and they seem intent on using it to bolster the roster. In addition to the defensive acquisitions, New York re-signed wideout Darius Slayton to a three-year, $36 million extension and added former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III on a $12 million deal.

Next, the Giants need to address the quarterback situation. While finding a signal caller in the draft is still a possibility, the team has been linked to veteran free agents Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Every decision in New York is magnified as head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are on the hot seat entering their fourth season with the team.