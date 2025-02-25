The New York Giants have an intriguing decision with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with a desperate need for a quarterback, ESPN's Mel Kiper has them passing on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders for Travis Hunter, predicting they bring in a veteran quarterback to help a front office and coaching staff that needs to win now.

“Let's start with the QB question, since I'm sure Giants fans would raise their eyebrows at seeing New York pass on Sanders,” Kiper wrote. “First, there are mixed feelings on him around the league, and he isn't seen as a surefire top-five pick. The front office and coaching staff have to win right now, and banking their futures on the class' QB2 might not get it done. Second, I'm not ready to close the door on the Giants bypassing this lackluster QB class in favor of a veteran option.”

Kiper mentions the possibility of a Matthew Stafford trade for the Giants, as well as a potential pursuit of Sam Darnold in free agency. He believes that going that route and drafting Hunter would help the Giants address more needs going into 2025, of which there are many on the roster. Kiper specifically mentions that Hunter could fill multiple due to his two-way ability.

“Hunter is my top-ranked prospect in the class, and though I currently see him as a receiver in the pros, he could also play cornerback for New York,” Kiper wrote. “He can make a massive impact on either side of the ball, and he'll likely see at least some time on both sides. Perhaps the Giants take his ball skills and quickness and drop him at receiver opposite Malik Nabers to form a solid supporting cast around whomever is under center. Perhaps they look at his elite instincts and finally land a true CB1. Either way, this pick would be clutch for a struggling Giants team.”

The Giants will have to make some type of move at quarterback in free agency, even if they do end up drafting a rookie. There is no quarterback on the roster currently, so the room will have a completely different look in 2025.