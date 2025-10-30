In a matter of months, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has captured the hearts of the Big Apple, including that of Eli Manning's son, Charlie, who will dress up as the rookie for Halloween.

Dart was asked by reporters about Manning's son dressing up as him for Halloween. A smiling Dart couldn't help but appreciate Manning's son.

“I think it's awesome,” Dart said. “I've met Charlie a few times, obviously, [I've] been around Eli a lot, and I think that maybe, like he said, he's a little disappointed it wasn't him, but it's just a cool relationship, and I think it's awesome.”

Jaxson Dart says it's “awesome” that Eli Manning's son, Charlie, is dressing up as Dart for Halloween. Dart was asked if he hopes trick-or-treaters will come to his place dressed as him: “Shoot, I hope so! I'm going to be ready!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/V2Bi0M265H — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Another reporter then asked if Dart is expecting other kids to knock on his door on Halloween. “Shoot, I hope so! I'm gonna be ready,” Dart said.

He will be prepped for trick-or-treaters, even if they aren't dressed up as him. “Of course,” he said in response to being asked if he would have candy to hand out. “I love Halloween.”

Giants QB Jaxson Dart's young career mirrors Eli Manning's

When the Giants traded back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Dart, comparisons were made to Manning. For one, they both attended Ole Miss (Dart broke some of Manning's passing records).

Like Manning, Dart sat for a portion of his rookie season. The Giants had brought Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, two veteran quarterbacks, in during free agency to mentor Dart. After starting the year 0-3 with Wilson, Dart was inserted as the Giants' starting quarterback.

They have not looked back since. Dart has led them to two wins in five starts. He came out of the gate firing, beating the then-undefeated Los Angeles Chargers. Two weeks later, they beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the Giants are still 2-6. They had a big collapse against the Denver Broncos in Week 7 before losing to the Eagles in Week 8.

So far, Dart has 984 passing yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions. He has also rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns.