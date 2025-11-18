New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo may be sidelined with a major ankle injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the most visible faces on the team. On Monday night, the injured running back appeared at WWE Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden, and instantly became part of the show, but not in the ring.

Skattebo, who suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula earlier this season, has been out since late October and is expected to miss the rest of the year. Instead, Skattebo showed up at ringside during John Cena’s farewell appearance, surrounded by several Giants teammates, including Abdul Carter, Roy Robertson-Harris, Darius Alexander, and Dalen Cambre.

The unexpected moment unfolded when members of Judgment Day, Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio, approached Skattebo and comedian Andrew Schulz during the broadcast. Wearing a New York Rangers jersey and standing on an injured leg that had rarely been seen in public since surgery, Skattebo got right in the mix.

After a brief staredown with JD McDonagh, before Dominik Mysterio pushed Schulz down, the Giants rookie started the onscreen skirmish by appearing to shove McDonagh backward, sparking a full ringside melee that had the WWE crowd roaring. Security rushed in moments later.

One thing you should know Dom… DON'T MESS WITH CAM SKATTEBO!!! 😤@Giants pic.twitter.com/4tFeiwnS5k — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Remarkably, this came just 48 hours after Skattebo was also spotted at UFC 322 at MSG, showing that even on the shelf, he has no interest in fading from public view.

His high-energy appearance is very on-brand for a player who, before getting hurt, had been one of the NFL’s most productive rookies. In just eight games, Skattebo put up 617 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns.

His bruising, relentless running style had already made him one of the favorites. His WWE cameo only amplified his growing personality and push to stay relevant within the New York sports scene.

The Giants, meanwhile, hope his recovery continues smoothly heading into 2026, when he is expected to return as a major piece of the offense alongside quarterback Jaxson Dart.