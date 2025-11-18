Finally, after over a month, WWE star Roman Reigns has made his return on Monday Night RAW, making his intentions known for Survivor Series: WarGames later in November.

However, his appearance was slightly different, with Reigns making a subtle change to his wardrobe, and WWE fans caught notice.

Reigns was wearing a sleeve on his right arm, covering his iconic sleeve tattoo. Someone on X, formerly Twitter, noticed this and said, “He's got an arm sleeve on where his tattoo is [three eyes emojis.” Still, they were just excited to see him.

Another fan commented on the post, saying that they “hope he's ok.” The person who expressed their concern thought that he may have just gotten his sleeve “touched up a bit.”

They were not the only ones thinking Reigns' sleeve had to do with his tattoo. Another X user noted that the “last time Roman Reigns had a sleeve on his arm was when he got the full arm tattoo before [Wrestle]Mania in 2013.”

So, perhaps it. has to do with his tattoo. Fans will have to wait and see if he continues wearing it going forward as Survivor Series approaches.

Roman Reigns has made his WWE return at last

During the Nov. 17 edition of RAW, Brock Lesnar attacked CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, two members of the babyface WarGames team.

This seemingly indicated that Lesnar would be joining Paul Heyman's team, which features Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.

Reigns then interrupted Lesnar, attacking him. Reigns would stand tall over Lesnar, sending him out of the ring with a Superman punch. Now, it appears Reigns will team up with the Usos (Jey and Jimmy), Punk, and Rhodes at Survivor Series.

This is the third time that Reigns will participate in a WarGames match. Last year, he reunited the OG Bloodline (the Usos and Sami Zayn) along with Punk to face the new Bloodline, which was spearheaded by Solo Sikoa.

Reigns recently missed the Zootopia 2 premiere, which caused fans to wonder where he was. He has since made his WWE return, so perhaps they were trying to keep him under wraps until then.