On Sunday, the New York Giants continued their losing ways with a narrow home loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The Giants were dealing with a slew of injuries in this one, necessitating a start from quarterback Jameis Winston, but ultimately, the team fell just short of pulling off what would have been a major upset.

Some fans were quick to notice that Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter was not on the field to open up the game for New York's first defensive series.

The Athletic then released a report stating that Carter was being disciplined for sleeping through a walk through this week, which Carter has since denied, writing, “Was not sleep, actually doing recovery. Nonetheless that’s on ME!” on X, formerly Twitter, underneath a post from Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Carter has since made another post on X, seemingly in reference to the scandal.

“When the hate don’t work they start telling lies!” he posted.

It remains to be seen whether any further discipline will come from Carter's repeated addressing of the incident on social media, but it's certainly not a great look for the Giants organization that their star first round draft pick seems to be feuding with the team publicly.

Another loss for the Giants

The New York Giants have been perhaps more competitive than some expected this year, if not for their win-loss record then definitely for the way they've been able to hang in there against more talented competition this season despite their injuries.

However, the losses have continued to pile up in recent weeks, as have the injuries, with quarterback Jaxson Dart missing Sunday's game against Green Bay. That game marked the first without Brian Daboll as head coach after the Giants fired him earlier this week, and it remains to be seen who New York will select for that position moving forward.

In any case, the Giants will next take the field on November 23 against the Detroit Lions on the road.