The New York Giants benched Abdul Carter for their opening series against the Green Bay Packers, and nobody at the moment knew the reason. The next day, it was reported that Carter had fallen asleep and missed a walkthrough. The Giants' rookie then spoke about the incident, firing back at the report, saying that he was asleep.

“My mistake was an honest mistake,” Carter said via ESPN's Adam Schefter. “I own the fact that it was an honest mistake. I was getting treatment and I told Coach Kafka that, too. But to say I was sleeping at that time just wasn't true. And it also wasn't a trend. This was the only time it happened.

“I don't want anonymous sources to say these types of things about me that are untrue. I did make a mistake, and I own up to what I did.”

Article Continues Below

Carter finished the game against the Packers with two pressures and recorded one tackle and one quarterback hit. Through 11 games in his rookie season, Carter has only half a sack, after having 2.5 sacks taken away because of penalties. The Giants haven't been the best on either side of the ball this season, and their record shows it.

After firing Brian Daboll and making Mike Kafka the interim coach, the hope is that they can turn things around. Following the Packers' loss, Kafka noted that they will evaluate everything when it comes to the defensive playcalling, which means there's a chance there could be some more changes coming soon.

The offense is still trying to find its footing, but with all the injuries and the changing of quarterbacks, it's hard to find any consistency. Jaxson Dart was ruled out this past week as he goes through the concussion protocol, and he would have to pass this week in order to get back on the field.