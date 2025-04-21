The New York Giants are putting together their final preparations for the 2025 NFL draft, and easily the biggest question surrounding the team involves the No. 3 overall pick. The Giants have several different paths they could take, but they continue to be heavily linked to Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Just days ahead of the draft, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN weighed in on New York's interest in Sanders.

After releasing Daniel Jones midway through the 2024 campaign, New York needs a new quarterback of the future, and while they have signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, they are still expected to add another passer in the draft. The Giants have done a ton of work on Sanders, and while they could ultimately select him, Schefter doesn't know if the whole building is on board with using the No. 3 pick on him.

“And yet there still might not be consensus within the building about whether to draft him,” Schefter reported on Monday morning. “There is a belief around the league that certain segments of the Giants organization want Sanders more than others. Per sources, Sanders wants to be in a place where he has the full support of an organization, and there are questions about whether the Giants fit into that category.”

Giants have big Shedeur Sanders decision to make with No. 3 pick

It's clear that the Giants need help at quarterback, but do they feel that Sanders is worthy of being the No. 3 overall pick? They could conceivably select Sanders' former Colorado teammate, Travis Hunter, or Penn State football defensive end Abdul Carter if either of them fall to this pick, and with the Tennessee Titans set to select Miami football quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick, one of them is expected to wind up right in New York's lap.

However, if the team is sold on Sanders, they could opt to select him with this pick. Schefter is skeptical, though, that the team will be able to come to a consensus that results in them selecting him with this pick. Anything can happen, though, and while the first two picks of the draft will obviously be worth tuning in for, things will really start to get interesting when the Giants find themselves on the clock.