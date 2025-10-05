The New York Giants and Jets have no plans to remove the turf at MetLife Stadium and replace it with grass. The decision ultimately lies with both franchises’ ownership and the New Meadowlands Stadium Company, which manages the venue. For now, their stance is clear. The turf stays.

The conversation around MetLife’s playing surface resurfaced after Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending ACL injury during a home game. His loss sparked renewed criticism from players and fans who believe the surface poses unnecessary risks. Not long after the injury, NFL Players Association interim executive director David White visited Giants headquarters as part of his annual fall tour. He met with players and co-owner John Mara to discuss the issue of field safety.

The turf is here to stay for the Giants and Jets

Many players continue to advocate for natural grass. However, ownership groups and the league have pointed to data suggesting the synthetic surface at MetLife is safer than many believe. According to the NFL’s 2024 injury data, MetLife ranked ninth-best among all league venues in lower-extremity injury rates. The same data showed that for visiting players, often at greater risk on unfamiliar fields, MetLife was graded as the safest in the league.

MetLife’s surface was upgraded in 2023 to a new FieldTurf Core system following several high-profile injuries in previous seasons. The design aimed to reduce stress on joints and limit non-contact injuries. Yet the stigma surrounding the stadium has endured, especially as players like Nabers and former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers have fallen victim to severe leg injuries on the field.

Mara has previously said that grass fields used for international soccer tournaments at MetLife are temporary and cannot withstand the heavy use of a full NFL season shared by two teams. Until experts can guarantee a safe and sustainable natural surface year-round, Mara said, the turf will remain.

For the Giants, the focus now shifts to finding a path forward without their top playmaker. Nabers’ loss is significant, but for now, the debate over MetLife’s surface remains settled.