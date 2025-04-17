The 2025 NFL Draft is just a week a way, and one of the most intriguing picks in the first round is the New York Giants sitting at No. 3 overall. Matt Miller of ESPN conducted a mock draft with scouts from around the league, and he said the Giants' decision at No. 3 was the quickest, and the choice was Penn State football pass rusher Abdul Carter.

“Easy decision,” the scout said, via Matt Miller. “Sure, in a perfect world we'd wish this would align a little better with a more immediate and glaring need on the roster, but we'll take the blue-chip talent and rest easier for it.”

Many believe that the Giants will have a decision to make between Carter and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In this mock, that is what took place, as Cam Ward went No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans and Travis Hunter went No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns. For the scout, it was either Carter or a trade down, with no consideration for Sanders.

“The only other real consideration would be a trade down if the right opportunity presented itself on draft night, given how many pieces [away] this team is,” the scout said, via Miller.

The Giants have a good pass-rushing defensive line on paper, but adding Carter to a group that includes Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux would solidify that strength even more. Giants GM Joe Schoen expressed this sentiment in his recent press conference ahead of the draft.

According to Miller, the scout likes the Giants' chances of getting a quarterback like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough or Jalen Milroe with the No. 34 pick in the draft, if they want one of those players. Carter was just too good of a talent to pass on at No. 3.

The Giants have already conducted a private workout with Dart, are conducting a workout with Sanders on Thursday, and have workouts scheduled with Shough and Milroe in the next few days as well. As of right now, the consensus is that Carter is the pick for the Giants at No. 3, and the team selects one of those quarterbacks later on, whether that be at No. 34 or in a trade up to the late first round.