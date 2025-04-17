The New York Giants face some tough decisions during the 2025 NFL Draft. New York desperately needs to find its next franchise quarterback, which could prove difficult in this year's weak draft class. The Giants already have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but could be tempted to add another QB in the draft. However, it appears that New York may be settled on taking an elite defensive player.

The Giants are the overwhelming favorite to land Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward is expected to go to the Titans at first overall and Travis Hunter to the Browns at second overall.

Giants GM Joe Schoen made it clear in his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday that Carter could be the pick instead of a quarterback.

Schoen explained that taking a player at a position of relative strength is not off the table. He used the Eagles as one example of a team that dominated with its overwhelming pass rush.

“Everybody watched the Super Bowl, right? Philly rushed with how many, four the whole game? That’s one way to do it,” Schoen said, via a transcript from the team. “If you think about any of these players that may or may not be in the mix, as a unique player like him that played off the ball for two years and has only played one season off the edge and had a really good season. You’ve got Kayvon, and you’ve got Burns, you’ve got Dex inside. It gives you a lot of options. He’s a versatile player. He’s young, just 21 years old, and an exciting player to watch. Yeah, you can’t have enough pass rushers.”

Carter is unquestionably one of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It is hard to imagine the Giants passing on a blue-chip player like Carter during the first round next week.

Could the Giants land both Abdul Carter and a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Giants seem pretty locked in on Carter with the third overall pick.

Is it possible that New York could still land a talented quarterback after the third overall pick?

The answer likely depends on how the Giants view this year's crop of quarterbacks. New York is often paired with Shedeur Sanders as a player they could trade up for. There's some smoke there, as the Giants invited Sanders to a last-minute private workout, which will take place on Thursday.

If the Giants really do want Shedeur Sanders, they may have to move up past teams like the Saints (9th overall) and Steelers (21st overall) to get him.

Otherwise, they can easily take someone in the second round.