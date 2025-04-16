The New York Giants have some decisions to make before the NFL Draft approaches, and it seems like their eyes could be on several players with the No. 3 pick. One of those players is Shedeur Sanders, who they plan to have a private workout with and is one of the top quarterbacks in the draft behind Cam Ward.

Though Sanders would be a nice pick for the Giants, general manager Joe Schoen was honest about the team's quarterback room and where they stand with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

“With the signing of those two players, I think we put ourselves in a position where I don't think that's mandatory,” Schoen said via NFL.com's Kevin Patra. “The two guys we signed have played a lot of ball. I do think we upgraded that room compared to where it was a year ago. I like the guys that we have. Tommy (DeVito) is still in there and won games for us, too. He's still developing. So, we are happy with the makeup of the room right now.”

The Giants did add two veterans to the team with Wilson and Winston, and their quarterback situation will be better than it was last season. Though they may be better off this season, the future at the position should be taken into account, and Sanders could be the answer.

Could the Giants draft Shedeur Sanders?

Though it seems like the Giants drafting Sanders could be a logical option, some think that they won't take a quarterback, as well as the Cleveland Browns, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants look less likely to take quarterbacks in the top three,” Breer wrote. “As we detailed last week, New York has Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston signed to deals heavy on incentives tied to starting. Cleveland, meanwhile, has Kenny Pickett fighting for his viability as a starter, Joe Flacco arriving with designs on winning the job, and Deshaun Watson posting on social media that he shouldn't be doubted.”

If Sanders doesn't go in the top three, Sanders still has a chance to go in the first round, and even the top 10. The New Orleans Saints could end up taking Sanders, especially with the news of Derek Carr having a shoulder injury, which puts his availability in doubt for next season.