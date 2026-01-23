Since he officially put pen to paper, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has yet to nail down either an offensive or defensive coordinator to work with him at his new job. The veteran head coach is reportedly interested in bringing former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken with him to New York, but the same cannot be said about his most recent defensive coordinator, Zach Orr.

Harbaugh and Monken had a lot of success together in Baltimore, but the Ravens' defense took a significant step back in 2025, Orr's second year as defensive coordinator. Their defensive regression played a big role in their missing the playoffs, which is why Harbaugh is not expected to hire Orr in New York, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler speculates.

“My sense is that Harbaugh won't run it back with his 2025 coordinator, Zach Orr, after the Ravens' defensive struggles,” Fowler wrote. “Daronte Jones is a hot candidate who has interviewed with the Giants and several others. The Giants could do a lot worse than him.”

Orr, a former Ravens linebacker, has spent eight of his nine years as a coach with Harbaugh, who promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2024 to replace Mike Macdonald, whom the Seattle Seahawks hired as their head coach. While Orr proved to be an adept linebackers coach, he struggled with the increased responsibilities and failed to fill Macdonald's shoes.

Giants, John Harbaugh linked to Daronte Jones

Instead of Orr, Fowler sees the Giants potentially being more interested in Minnesota Vikings assistant Daronte Jones. The 47-year-old Jones is currently Brian Flores' defensive passing game coordinator and has been with the team since 2022.

The Vikings recently extended Flores as defensive coordinator, confirming their interest in keeping Jones. However, the Giants have already interviewed Jones for their defensive coordinator job and are not the only team to do so.

The Giants were the first team to hire their new head coach in the 2026 offseason, but their coordinator positions remain vacant. Even Monken is not a done deal, with the 59-year-old still interviewing for other head coaching opportunities.