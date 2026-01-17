The New York Giants and John Harbaugh are now official. Days after it was reported that the ex-Baltimore Ravens coach would become Brian Daboll's successor in East Rutherford, the two sides finally came to an agreement to seal the deal.

Harbaugh officially inked a five-year deal to keep him in New York through the 2030 season, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. The deal is expected to be worth near the rumored $100 million mark that has been floating, which would make him one of the five highest-paid head coaches in the league.

Although the deal was announced on Wednesday, the two sides were still negotiating days later. The Giants reported that they were “moving in the right direction” on Saturday morning, just hours before Harbaugh officially put pen to paper.

Article Continues Below

The initial announcement linking Harbaugh to the Giants came shortly after he visited the team. He also supposedly spoke to former New York head coaches Daboll and Tom Coughlin, who both advised he take the job.

Harbaugh, who was fired by the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 6, already has a new job just 11 days later. He also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons before accepting the job and was reportedly interested in the Tennessee Titans' vacancy.

Although the Giants remained confident in their prospects of signing Harbaugh, they had a slight urgency to close the deal over the weekend. New York wanted to be able to officially announce the 63-year-old as its next head coach at its press conference on Tuesday, which it can now do.