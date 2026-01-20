The New York Giants have officially begun assembling the coaching staff around newly hired head coach John Harbaugh, and one familiar name is already drawing huge interest across the league.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Giants have entered the mix for one of the most sought-after defensive assistants this hiring cycle.

“Giants have requested to interview Vikings passing game coordinator and DB coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator position. Jones has interviewed in-person with the Cowboys and Jets for their DC positions.” Schefter posted on X, formerly Twitter

Harbaugh’s arrival in New York marked a major shift after the midseason dismissal of Brian Daboll, and the Super Bowl, winning coach has wasted little time evaluating potential leaders for his defense. Jones’ name surfacing so quickly reflects both his rising profile and Harbaugh’s willingness to consider candidates outside his immediate coaching circle.

Jones, 47, has built a steady reputation as one of the NFL’s most respected defensive backs coaches and scheme architects. He first joined the Vikings in 2020 before departing for a one-year stint as LSU Tigers’ defensive coordinator in 2021. After Ed Orgeron’s exit, Jones returned to Minnesota in 2022 and was promoted to defensive pass game coordinator in 2023 under Brian Flores.

Article Continues Below

That role has placed Jones directly behind Flores, whose aggressive, adaptable defensive system has drawn widespread praise. As Flores continues to interview for head coaching vacancies, Jones has emerged as a natural candidate for a defensive coordinator role — either elsewhere or potentially in Minnesota if continuity becomes a priority.

New York isn’t alone in its pursuit. Jones has already completed interviews with the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, including a second-round meeting in Dallas. He also interviewed for multiple coordinator roles during last year’s cycle, including with the Giants themselves, before returning to the Vikings for the 2025 season.

Harbaugh is reportedly considering several options for his defensive staff, including former assistants and long-time collaborators, but the Giants’ request to interview Jones signals serious interest rather than due diligence.

As the coaching carousel continues to spin particularly with Flores’ future unresolved, Jones’ availability may not last long. Whether New York ultimately lands him or not, this interview request underscores how quickly the Giants are moving to reshape their identity on defense, and how close Jones may be to landing his first NFL defensive coordinator job.