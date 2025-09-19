The New York Giants have had no shortage of drama to start their season. Well, things don’t get any easier in Week 3. A primetime date with the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium looms. Note that Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are desperate to avoid a shocking 0-3 start. With that, the Giants know they’ll need an outstanding performance to seize control. For New York, one difference-maker could very well be defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. He's the anchor of their defensive front.

Previewing Giants vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs and Giants meet in a matchup that will test both teams’ resilience. Kansas City’s defense showed signs of improvement in Week 2, but the loss underscored ongoing issues. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is known for exploiting quarterbacks who take risks. Of course, he’ll look to pressure Russell Wilson, whose tendency to hold the ball makes him vulnerable. Still, the Chiefs’ offense has fallen well short of its usual standard. It is just no longer safe to assume Patrick Mahomes can carry them single-handedly.

Oddsmakers remain hesitant to bet against Mahomes, though. This is especially true against a Giants defense that has allowed the fourth-most yards per drive (43.2). That said, Kansas City’s offensive line remains a glaring weakness. If New York’s pass rush, which is anchored by Dexter Lawrence and complemented by Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, can generate consistent pressure, this clash could turn into a far more uncomfortable night for the Chiefs than they’d like.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the New York Giants' X-factor for blockbuster Week 3 clash vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

Dexter Lawrence: The game-wrecker in the trenches

For all of Kansas City’s brilliance in recent years, one glaring flaw has persisted: shaky pass protection. Mahomes was sacked 36 times during the 2024 regular season and went down six more in the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia. Through two weeks of this season, the problem hasn’t gone away. That sets the stage for Lawrence & Co. to take center stage.

Remember that Lawrence is one of the league’s most disruptive interior linemen. He blends ssize with deceptive quickness. His ability to collapse the pocket from the inside forces quarterbacks into hurried throws and awkward decisions. Against Kansas City, that skill becomes even more vital. With the Chiefs rotating at left tackle and still searching for stability, Lawrence should see favorable matchups that he can exploit. Expect at least one sack and several pressures from the three-time Pro Bowler. This is especially true with Burns and Thibodeaux drawing attention on the edge.

The Giants’ pass rush has to be the difference

New York’s defensive coordinator knows Mahomes won’t be rattled by blitzes alone. The Chiefs’ quarterback thrives when defenses send extra rushers. This often turns chaos into big plays. That’s why the Giants’ best chance lies in generating pressure with their front four. Lawrence is the key to that strategy.

With Burns and Abdul Carter stretching the edges, Lawrence’s presence up the middle forces Kansas City’s interior linemen into one-on-one scenarios they are unlikely to win consistently. If the Giants can make Mahomes uncomfortable without compromising coverage, it could limit his ability to connect on deeper throws. Consider Mahomes’ recent struggles with downfield passing. He has just 11 touchdowns against 17 interceptions on throws of 10-plus air yards over the last three years. With that, any added pressure could tilt the matchup toward New York.

What’s at stake for Lawrence

For Lawrence, this game carries more weight than just Week 3. Since being drafted in the first round in 2019, he’s established himself as one of the NFL’s best at his position. Yet postseason success has eluded him. The Giants have gone 7-24 since their last playoff win, and Lawrence has made only one postseason appearance. That kind of frustration can weigh on even the most committed player. On the flip side, Lawrence himself hasn't had a standout game yet this season. He also has zero sacks entering Week 3.

He’s signed through 2027 and famously has the Giants’ logo tattooed on his arm. That's a sign of his loyalty to the franchise. However, loyalty has limits when winning feels out of reach. If the Giants continue to flounder, Lawrence could become a high-value trade target for contenders across the league. For now, though, he remains the heart of New York’s defense and the player most capable of turning the tide against Mahomes and company.

The ripple effect on the Chiefs’ offense

If Lawrence dominates, the ripple effect on Kansas City’s offense could be devastating. Mahomes is already averaging just 6.5 intended air yards per throw. That's the shortest of any starting quarterback over the past three years. Constant interior pressure only shortens the field further. That would force him into checkdowns and limit explosive plays. That shrinks the Chiefs’ margin for error in a game where their own defense can’t afford breakdowns.

On the other side, if Kansas City can neutralize Lawrence, the Chiefs regain control of the matchup. Mahomes is too good to be held down for long, and the Giants’ secondary has shown itself vulnerable to big plays. So much hinges on whether Lawrence and the defensive line can dictate terms in the trenches.

Final thoughts

The Giants know they enter Week 3 as underdogs. However, they also know the Chiefs are wounded. Kansas City’s offensive line remains a glaring weakness. Dexter Lawrence is the perfect player to expose it. If he wins his battles inside, the Giants have a real chance to turn this showdown into one of the season’s biggest surprises.

Ultimately, Mahomes is still Mahomes. No one expects him to go quietly. For the Giants, their fortunes ride on Lawrence’s ability to dominate the trenches.