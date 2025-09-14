After an anemic six-point Week 1 performance, the calls for Jaxson Dart to replace Russell Wilson were starting ahead of the New York Giants' Week 2 matchup against the rival Dallas Cowboys. However, a 24-of-36, 434-yard, three-touchdown performance in regulation has bought Russ at least one more week of holding onto his starting spot.

Wilson's magical performance was highlighted by two long touchdown catches by Malik Nabers. The young wide receiver scored a 29-yard TD in the second quarter and a miraculous 49-yarder with just 25 seconds left in the fourth to give the Giants a 37-34 lead over the Cowboys.

Russell Wilson to Malik Nabers: pic.twitter.com/AF0bPHWbTb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2025

However, Dallas was able to get into field goal range, and Brandon Aubrey knocked home a 64-yard kick to send the game to overtime.

Wilson finished with a career high 450 passing yards, but he also threw a back-breaking interception with two minutes left in overtime. Dak Prescott led the Cowboys down the field after that, and Dallas won the game 40-37.

Dart is still the future for the team, but Wilson looking like his old self against the Cowboys will surely mean that Brian Daboll will continue to trot the veteran out in an attempt to win games and make the playoffs this season. The rookie did briefly get into the Giants' Week 2 game with the Cowboys, though. It was only one play, and Dart handed off to Cam Skattebo, but it was enough for Giants fans to get a small taste of what's to come.

Next up for the Giants in Week 3 are Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.