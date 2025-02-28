The New York Giants are in the market for a quarterback. After the Daniel Jones experiment flamed out this year, they set their sights on Matthew Stafford. But with news breaking from the Combine that he is returning to the Los Angeles Rams, New York needs a new target. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Giants have shifted their focus to Aaron Rodgers at the quarterback position.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1895542051795808383

Rodgers has spent the last two years with the New York Jets, failing to get them back to the playoffs. After tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of 2023, he returned for a disastrous 2024 season. Even though his stats were solid, with 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, the team only won five games.

With Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas both getting fired, the new Jets brass decided to move on from Rodgers. While he has not been released yet, they have announced publically that the relationship is over. The Giants need a quarterback and could make a move on the veteran as a stopgap to their next franchise quarterback.

The Giants are entering free agency with no quarterbacks on their roster. Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito both had solid games as backups but an option like Rodgers could help them power out of this rebuild.

The Giants can snag Aaron Rodgers after Jets' disaster

Aaron Rodgers was brought to the Jets to break their playoff drought. After his two seasons, that drought is at 14 years with no signs of slowing down. If the Giants brought Rodgers in, they would be asking for a playoff appearance to save everyone's jobs. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll remained in place after a miserable 2024. They likely won't be as lucky if 2025 is a disaster.

Despite his brutal run with the Jets, Rodgers could still be a great quarterback in the league. Many losses last year could be chalked up to a bad defense and horrendous coaching. While the Giants don't have a great defense and have questionable coaching, they could provide a better landing spot for the veteran.

If the Giants and Rodgers cannot agree on a deal, they could pivot to other veteran options. Sam Darnold is available after his great season, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are both free agents and the Steelers may move on from both, and Jameis Winston could snag a starting job as well. Rodgers is not the only option but by far the best on the open market.