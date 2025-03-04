Matthew Stafford locking himself into the Los Angeles Rams for the 2025 season was good news for Sean McVay but devastating for the New York Giants. After the Giants went all-in on Stafford, they are back to the drawing board and are reportedly favoring Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold as the next-best quarterback options in the 2025 offseason.

New York is considering all options on the market, but Wilson and Darnold have emerged as the top candidates, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The Giants are looking for a starting-caliber veteran in free agency to potentially pair with their next franchise quarterback.

“Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson are believed to be near the top of the Giants' list, should they make it to free agency,” Raanan wrote. “New York had interest in Darnold last offseason, but he was out of their price range at the time. Wilson also considered the Giants among his top options at the start of this offseason and visited last March before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Raanan also reported that general manager Joe Schoen said he would “like to have a vet in the room” even if he drafts a quarterback with the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants continue to be linked to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, though Miami's Cam Ward remains the likely top quarterback of the class.

Other veterans on the market include Aaron Rodgers, Jameis Winston, Justin Fields and Mac Jones. Kirk Cousins would also top the list if he is released by the Atlanta Falcons.

Giants' desperate offseason quarterback situation

After six years of Daniel Jones, the Giants cut ties with their former top-10 pick in 2024. New York benched Jones for Tommy DeVito during its Week 11 bye week and subsequently released him, per his request.

The Giants finished their final seven games with DeVito and Drew Lock to dreadful results. New York went just 1-6 across its final seven games while bouncing around between DeVito, Lock and Tim Boyle. The team's only win in that span was a puzzling 45-33 victory over the Indianapolis Colts to knock Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson out of the playoffs.

While many teams enter the 2025 offseason in need of a new quarterback, none are as desperate as the Giants, who currently have none on their roster. New York is going all-in on finding its next signal-caller in the coming months, which, until recently, it believed was Stafford. The desperation has led to rumors of the team being interested in trading up two spots to No. 1 in the draft.