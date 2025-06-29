The Detroit Pistons are going into free agency to fix some things around the edges on their roster, and it looks like their biggest priority is upgrading the center position. Throughout the offseason, they've been linked to several big men, and one of them was recently taken off the market.
"Sources say that the Pistons were prepared to make the necessary moves to create the financial flexibility needed to make a competitive offer to Minnesota's Naz Reid," NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote. "Then on Friday night, Reid took himself off the market when it emerged that he intends to sign a five-year, $125 million contract to stay with the Timberwolves."
Though Reid is off the table, Fischer predicts the Pistons could be interested in a center from the Memphis Grizzlies, as he fits the playstyle that they're looking for at the position.
“We'll soon see whether the Pistons, with Reid now off the board, pivot to a pursuit of Memphis' Santi Aldama,” Fischer wrote. “We've been writing for weeks now that Detroit has explored adding a floor-spacing big man, and Aldama certainly fits the profile.”
Aldama was solid for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 37% from the 3-point line.
Pistons looking to improve roster in offseason
The Pistons made some big strides last season as they made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season. They gave the New York Knicks a run for their money in the first round, but they were eliminated in six games.
Recently, the president of basketball operations, Trajan Langdon, spoke about the Pistons' plan as far as improving the team
“I think it has definitely provoked some thoughts internally in terms of what we can do to get better. I think it hasn't changed the road map for us. I don't think we're in a place to push all our chips in to be locked into a place. We still want to keep that optionality,” Langdon said. “I think our guys have been in the gym working a lot. They want to get better, so I think we will see growth from our young players from this year to next year.”
The Pistons already plan on re-signing Malik Beasley, who was one of the best 3-point shooters in the league last season. From there, it looks like they will do what they can to improve the center position.