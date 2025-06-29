The Detroit Pistons are going into free agency to fix some things around the edges on their roster, and it looks like their biggest priority is upgrading the center position. Throughout the offseason, they've been linked to several big men, and one of them was recently taken off the market.

“Sources say that the Pistons were prepared to make the necessary moves to create the financial flexibility needed to make a competitive offer to Minnesota's Naz Reid,” NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote. “Then on Friday night, Reid took himself off the market when it emerged that he intends to sign a five-year, $125 million contract to stay with the Timberwolves.”

Though Reid is off the table, Fischer predicts the Pistons could be interested in a center from the Memphis Grizzlies, as he fits the playstyle that they're looking for at the position.