Plaxico Burress no longer wears a New York Giants Super Bowl ring. The item went up for auction, that's why. And now he earned a dizzying amount for his bling.

Burress placed his 2007-08 season ring up for auction in Dallas during the weekend of Feb. 23, per the New York Post. And how much did Burress earn? A whopping $280,600 at Heritage Auctions.

The former Giants wideout scored the go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl XLII against a previous unbeaten New England Patriots team, winning 17-14. That touchdown eventual denied a potential historic 19-0 season for the Pats. Burress noticeably teared up after the win, as he captured his first and only Super Bowl title inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Burress' time with the Giants, however, took a downturn a year later. He accidently shot himself in the leg with an unlicensed firearm while trying to enter a Manhattan nightclub. The Super Bowl winner eventually pled guilty to attempted weapon possession charges and spent 20 months in jail. He made his return to the league by signing with the New York Jets in 2011.

How did Plaxico Burress put his Super Bowl ring up for auction?

The championship jewelry went up for auction by an anonymous seller, per the N.Y. Post's Christian Arnold.

There was even an authentication letter signed by Burress himself, indicating that the ring was legitimate and “no other copies were made.” The same latter also revealed that Burress sold it to the anonymous seller a few months before the day of the auction.

“I received this actual ring as a member of the New York Giants who won Super Bowl XLII held February 3, 2008 against the New England Patriots in Phoenix, AZ. I further certify this ring is the one and only ring and that no duplicate copies were produced,” was the letter statement obtained by Arnold and the Post.

Burress retired from the NFL officially in 2013. He played 11 total seasons and caught 553 career receptions. Burress racked up 8,499 yards and scored 64 touchdowns. He started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the eighth overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. He ended his career with the Steelers in 2012.