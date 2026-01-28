After a disastrous 2025 campaign, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn decided to massively shake up his coaching staff. Now, Glenn and the Jets have found their new defensive leader.

Former Miami Dolphins pass game coordinator Brian Duker has been hired as the Jets' next defensive coordinator, via Adam Schefter. Glenn and Duker have ties back to their days coaching the Detroit Lions.

The now defensive coordinator began his NFL coaching career back in 2015 as an intern with the Cleveland Browns. By 2021, he was a defensive assistant with the Lions. He climbed up to safeties coach in 2022 and defensive backs coach in 2023.

For his entire tenure with the Lions, Duker was working under Glenn, who was Detroit's head coach. The now head coach knows exactly what to expect from the new defensive coordinator. Their philosophies must overlap as well for the reunion to come into place.

But while a leader has been found, Duker still has an uphill battle to get New York back on track. Especially after the Jets traded away cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Overall, New York finished the 2025 campaign ranked 25th in total defense, allowing 355.6 yards per game.

At the very least, the Jets know where the direction of their defense is headed going into the 2026 season. Glenn and Duker can begin formulating plans on how to get New York out of the gutter. It certainly won't be an easy fix, but the franchise's vision is coming into place.

At the same time though, Duker must take a step forward as a coach. He has mass experience working with the secondary, now he must take the entire defense into consideration. Glenn is at least confident he's the right man for the job.