The New York Jets fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2020 after an ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Despite losing star wideout Tyreek Hill to a serious knee injury just after halftime, the Dolphins easily handled New York. And Aaron Glenn is discovering that it’s not all that fun to be the head coach of the Jets.

Multiple reporters covering the game noted a very unhappy Glenn airing his frustration with his players in a closed door meeting. “Hearing loud voice through the wall of the Jets’ locker room as we sit in the press room: Sounds like an angry Aaron Glenn screaming at the team,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote.

SNY’s Connor Hughes added, “Glenn giving very passionate speech to Jets locker room. Can hear it on the other side of the wall. He was laying into them quite a bit.”

Jets commit three turnovers, 13 penalties in MNF loss

The first-year head coach had every right to be angry after another brutal loss. Glenn is now the first Jets coach to start a season 0-4 since Adam Gase in 2020. That team finished the year 2-14, which, even by Jets’ standards, is really bad. It’s actually the second-worst record in franchise history behind Rich Kotite’s 1-15 squad from 1996.

On Monday night New York lost 27-21 to Miami. A long touchdown run from Justin Fields and a late Garrett Wilson score made the game appear more competitive than it was. The Jets were down 24-10 in the fourth quarter. At that point, Fields had more rushing yards (73) than passing yards (65).

Article Continues Below

New York entered the game banged up, missing linebacker Quincy Williams and DE Jermaine Johnson. The Jets then lost Braelon Allen to a leg injury in the second quarter.

But those injuries don’t explain the team's many miscues. Fields lost a terrible fumble in the first half and the Jets turned the ball over three times. Incredibly, New York has now lost the ball seven times while forcing zero turnovers this season.

Making matters worse, the Dolphins hadn’t created a single turnover through the first three weeks of 2025. But Miami forced three fumbles against New York

Penalties were also killers for the Jets. New York drew a preposterous 13 fouls for 101 yards on Monday night. The Dolphins, meanwhile, committed six penalties for 40 yards.

Given New York’s battered defense and lack of offensive talent, the team will have a difficult time winning many games when it loses the turnover and penalty battles so definitively.