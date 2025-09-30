The New York Jets are taking on the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. New York and Miami are both seeking their first wins of the season. It's been a close game on Monday night to this point. Unfortunately, the Jets will be without Braelon Allen for the remainder of this game.

Allen returned a kickoff after the Dolphins scored a touchdown. During the return, he took a hit directly to his knee. He was helped off the field and went to the locker room. New York has already ruled Allen out with a knee injury for the remainder of Monday night's game, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Allen carried the ball six times before going down with an injury. He gained 25 yards and nearly scored a touchdown. However, he had the ball punched out as he was about to break the goal line. Miami recovered the fumble and took control of the football.

Allen, 21, is a former third-round pick of New York from the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jets ball carrier appeared in all 17 games last year. He had 92 carries for 334 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie under Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich.

New head coach Aaron Glenn has committed to Breece Hall as the main option in the backfield. Entering play on Monday, Allen had just 14 carries across the first three games. He racked up 50 yards while finding the endzone once this year.

We won't know the extent of Allen's injury until after the game. Hopefully, he didn't suffer a serious injury and he can return to the field sooner rather than later with no complications.